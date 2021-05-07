IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Hoda's and Jenna's daughters send them precious Mother's Day messages

The big holiday is almost here, and these little girls have already given their moms the perfect gifts in the form of sweet sentiments.

May 7, 202100:51
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

“Happy Mother’s Day” will be repeated many times this weekend, but we know a few kids who got in early on the holiday greetings.

On Friday, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were both presented with precious prerecorded messages from their daughters on the fourth hour of TODAY.

The adorable clips started with Hoda’s oldest daughter, Haley, who didn’t hesitate to answer when someone off-screen asked, “What have you learned about Mom?”

“That she loves me and she gives me hugs,” the 4-year-old said matter-of-factly. “And I talk to her about my day.”

Next up, both of Jenna’s girls, 8-year-old Mila and 5-year-old Poppy, teamed up for a sweet and simple clip for their own mom, one in which they took turns saying “Happy Mother’s Day” over and over again. But the best part wasn’t what they said so much as the fact that they said it while hugging each other in a tight cuddle.

Before the video ended, Haley showed up again, this time standing alongside her little sister, 2-year-old Hope, but once again it was Big Sis who did the talking — and the moving.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Momma!” she said. “I love you!” And to punctuate her greeting, she threw in a move that might have been a dance or maybe just an excited hand gesture. Either way, be sure to watch the video to see it for yourself. (Trust us, it's worth it!)

Both moms clearly loved the clips, though Jenna wondered, “Where’s Hal?” Given that her son is just 1, he might not have had much to say this year. Just wait until next year though!

After all, this is becoming a TODAY with Hoda & Jenna tradition.

