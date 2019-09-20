Tarek El Moussa's new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, has earned a very important stamp of approval from his 8-year-old daughter, Taylor.

The "Flip or Flop" star revealed that Taylor asked if Young, the star of Netflix's real estate series "Selling Sunset," could join them on their daddy-daughter date night.

He shared a photo of himself with his "girls" smiling in front of 21 Oceanfront, a Newport Beach, California, restaurant that El Moussa said is a special spot for Taylor and him.

"For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse! It’s special to her because it’s a 'me and her only' dinner spot," El Moussa wrote. "This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted."

The couple took their romance public last month and couldn't stop gushing about each other on their Instagram stories and in interviews.

"After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" El Moussa, 38, captioned an Instagram photo of Young, 32, kissing his cheek.

El Moussa and his now ex-wife, Christina Anstead, rose to fame as the stars of HGTV's "Flip or Flop," on which they renovate and flip houses. The couple are parents to Taylor and son Brayden, 4.

While El Moussa's relationship with Young is still very new, he's clearly thrilled to see how smitten his daughter is with her.

"Heather is just amazing with tay and they adore each other," he wrote. "I just wanted to share our special 'date night' with you."