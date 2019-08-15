Tarek El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Anstead still work side-by-side on HGTV's "Flip or Flop," but off-screen, the 37-year-old realtor has a new partner by his side — Heather Rae Young.

Last week, El Moussa and Young, who stars on the Netflix real estate series "Selling Sunset," confirmed their love connection, and now they're taking their budding romance to the next level by giving their first-ever joint interview.

"We’ve been spending a lot of time together ... and we just have so much fun," El Moussa told PeopleTV's "Reality Check," while Young sat alongside him and signaled her agreement.

And fun means a lot to El Moussa these days. Life has been hard for him over the past few years, as he not only navigated a difficult divorce, but also had cancer — twice.

Last year, he said that it all left him feeling "broken." But he has a fresh outlook on life now, thanks to love.

"After all the hardships that I’ve experienced, and there’s so many ups and downs in life, sometimes having fun is like the best medicine," he explained. "So we really focus on having fun and living life and just enjoying each other’s company. And going out to dinner, and going boating and ... I’m talking too much because I’m excited."

The excitement is clearly mutual.

"He’s been very romantic," Young raved about her new partner. "It’s been very amazing — all happiness and smiles."

El Moussa said the relationship means he's "learning to love again" after his split from Anstead. As for his ongoing connection to his ex — both as a co-star on TV and co-parent to their children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden — Young insisted she doesn't feel any insecurity over it.

"I'm very supportive of their show and them working together," she said.

While this is the first time the twosome have spoken out about their romance together, it's not the first time El Moussa has gone public about his feelings for her in an interview.

The man who'll soon host his own solo HGTV show, "Flipping 101," previously spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about the woman who has his heart.

"She's brilliant; she's loving; she's caring; she's supportive," he said with a smile, adding, "And I just adore her."