Christina Anstead welcomed a baby boy last week and congratulations are pouring in, even from her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

On Sunday, El Moussa posted a sweet message on Instagram, writing that he’s excited to meet Anstead’s new son, Hudson, even offering to look after the tot.

El Moussa, who is now dating Heather Rae Young of Netflix's "Selling Sunset," posted a video of himself with 8-year-old daughter Taylor, whom he shares with Anstead, at her first soccer game of the season.

“She got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled!!! .,” he wrote, in part. “I can’t wait to meet the little guy also! If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit.”

El Moussa, whose new show "Flipping 101" will premiere next year on HGTV, and Anstead also share a son, Braden, 3. On Sunday, the new mom posted a photo of Braden and Taylor meeting baby Hudson in the hospital.

“Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday — just a little excited,” she wrote, alongside the picture, which captured a beaming Taylor looking at Hudson, while Braden and hubby (and new dad!) Ant Anstead are behind her looking on smiling.

The couple welcomed the baby, their first together, on Friday.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long."

It was El Moussa who spilled the beans that Anstead was going to have a boy before his ex could break the news.

“She’s having a son,” he said during an April interview with TMZ. “My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

The couple would go on to confirm that they were expecting a boy, with their representative sharing a pointed statement to People, “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall."