Tarek El Moussa is officially off the market!

The "Flip or Flop" star, 37, confirmed Thursday that he's dating Heather Rae Young, the star of Netflix's real estate series "Selling Sunset." The couple were spotted kissing on a yacht last month, sparking rumors of a romance.

It turns out El Moussa is 100% smitten.

El Moussa and his new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. Getty Images

He shared a video of himself with the ex-Playmate, 31, Thursday on his Instagram story. He also spent the day gushing about how "awesome" she is.

"It's been a long time since I've started falling in love," he told E!'s "Daily Pop." "I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say, 'I'm going to be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now."

El Moussa split from his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, 36, in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. The former couple, who rose to fame as the stars of HGTV's "Flip or Flop," share a daughter, Taylor, and a son, Brayden.

El Moussa is on friendly terms with his ex-wife. Getty Images

Anstead tied the knot last December to Ant Anstead and is expecting a child with him.

While Anstead remarried, El Moussa said he wasn't sure if he'd get another chance at love, until he met Young.

"This is a new word for me," he said. "I never thought I'd say this word again, but this beautiful young lady, Heather Rae, is my girlfriend, officially, yeah."