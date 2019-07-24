“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa is going to be sharing all his trade secrets in a new HGTV show.

The network just announced the deal for El Moussa’s 14-episode solo series called “Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa,” and it’s set to premiere in early 2020.

According to a press release from the network, the show will feature the renovation expert as he mentors novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip.

In a video promo for the show provided to TODAY Home, El Moussa, 37, explains that during his career flipping houses, he’s seen every mistake there is to make along the way.

“Now, I’m out to help novice flippers get through their projects unscathed,” he said. “I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning them into the best on the block.”

Fans of El Moussa’s other show, “Flip or Flop,” have seen him and ex-wife Christina Anstead turn worn-down properties into profitable real estate. And it sounds like this show is for those people who would like to try flipping themselves, especially ones who wouldn’t even know where to begin.

Though the new show’s premiere date is a ways off, viewers can still get their flip fix with “Flip or Flop." The new season premieres Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

El Moussa also will have a new digital series, “Tarek’s Flip Side,” premiering the same day. You’ll be able to find it on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on-demand, HGTV Facebook and HGTV's YouTube channel.

“The series offers fans a glimpse of Tarek’s personal life as he works hard, plays hard and then slows down to enjoy quality time with his kids and family,” according to the release.

Anstead also has her own solo HGTV series, called “Christina on the Coast,” which focuses on home decor and design.