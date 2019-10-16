Sarah Michelle Gellar has one of the more interesting jobs on earth: a career starring in both movies and on TV series. But while that might impress us, her daughter, Charlotte, can take it or leave it.

As Gellar explained to BuzzFeed News' AM2DM Wednesday, "The other day, we were flipping channels and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' came on. And my daughter (Charlotte, 10) looked for a couple seconds and she's like, 'Mom, is that you? Is that Dad? Is that Deacon's dad?'"

.@SarahMGellar says her daughter had no interest in watching her and @realfpjr in "I Know What You Did Last Summer" because "Harry Potter" was on 😂 pic.twitter.com/PIe8sPy5Zr — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) October 16, 2019

Charlotte's dad, and Gellar's husband, is Freddie Prinze Jr., who also starred in the film; "Deacon" refers to co-star Ryan Phillippe's son, 15. (Nice to see the families still keep in touch enough for their kids to know one another!)

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and their daughter (then 3) visit Disneyland in 2013 in Anaheim, California. Getty Images

Gellar was clearly delighted to be recognized by her offspring, and encouraged her to watch the first few minutes. "We said, 'You can only watch literally the first five minutes, because nothing happens in the first five minutes."

So what did Charlotte do? "She was like, 'No, "Harry Potter"'s on.' She watched literally seven seconds."

Oof! That must be a uniquely painful parenting moment, to realize that while you might be beloved by millions, your daughter has other priorities. At least mom can always wear her "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" T-shirt to thoroughly embarrass her kids when she feels like it.

Freddie Prinze Jr. (l.) and Sarah Michelle Gellar (c.) with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Philippe, in 1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer." (C)Columbia Pictures

Gellar's not the only one to feel this way; Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last August that their children do tune into "Saved By the Bell," but only halfheartedly.

"She had no interest," added Gellar.

Well, maybe in a few more years her son Rocky, 7, might be more into it!