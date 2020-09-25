Royal baby on the way! Princess Eugenie announces she's pregnant with 1st child

Royal baby alert!

Princess Eugenie, who is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the younger daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who got married in 2018, have announced that she is pregnant with their first child. Samir Hussein / WireImage

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Eugenie, 30, also shared the happy news on Instagram Friday with a photo of her holding two tiny, fuzzy bear slippers.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻," she wrote.

She and Brooksbank, 34, got married in 2018 after dating for seven years. They tied the knot on the grounds of the castle at St. George’s Chapel, where Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, got married five months earlier.

The princess proudly displayed the scar on her back from surgery she had at 12 to correct scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, on her wedding day. She is a patron of charities for people with scoliosis, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Appeal.

The latest royal baby will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's nine great-grandchild and the newest one since Harry and Meghan's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who celebrated his first birthday in May.

The baby will be 11th in line to the throne behind Eugenie, who is 10th in line behind her older sister, Princess Beatrice. The bundle of joy will also be the first grandchild for Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson.

The child will not hold a title like prince or princess unless Queen Elizabeth decides to change Brooksbank's status, because he holds no title.