March 1, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Could the newest royal baby ever become the British monarch? It’s possible, but not very likely.

This spring, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will welcome their first child,a girl or boy who will be seventh in line to the throne.

The new royal will be right behind his or her father, Prince Harry, who for more than two decades was considered “the spare to the heir” (aka his older brother, Prince William) That changed once Prince William started his own family, bumping Prince Harry down a few slots.

Line of succession to the British throne:

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, along with his wife, Camilla, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and three of his grandchildren, in a photo taken last year in honor of his 70th birthday. Getty Images

The line of succession is determined by descent, as well as a 1701 law known as The Act of Settlement. That rule also made succession dependent on gender — until the U.K. Parliament amended the law in 2013, just before the birth of Prince William’s first child, whose gender at the time was unknown.

That change ended the archaic system of male primogeniture, which gave a young prince preference over any older sister in the line of succession. The previous law had no impact on Queen Elizabeth II she did not have any brothers.