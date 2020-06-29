Princess Eugenie shows off scoliosis scar in photo: 'Let's be proud of our scars!'

It's no surprise that Princess Eugenie of York is the owner of a scoliosis scar down her back, or that she's unafraid to show it off.

But we were especially cheered when she posted a photo of herself with hair pulled back, revealing the well-healed scar on Saturday for International Scoliosis Awareness Day.

"Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day," Eugenie, 30, wrote in the caption. "I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me. Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share."

The scar was visible on her wedding day at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Neil Hall / EPA

What a great attitude: "Let's be proud of our scars!" We love that — and it's very much in tune with her attitude toward the scar. On her wedding day, the princess wore a custom Peter Pilotto/Christopher de Vos gown with a low-cut back that gave everyone a good look.

Scoliosis is a curvature of the spine that frequently develops during a prepubescent growth spurt, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some scoliosis can be caused by conditions such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, but in most cases the cause is unknown. It occurs in about 3% of adolescents. Some wear braces to prevent the curve from worsening but others, like Eugenie, undergo surgery.

The princess is a cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, and is a patron of charities that help people with scoliosis, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Appeal.

She's spoken about the surgery in the past, posting an Instagram photo in 2018 of an X-ray that showed the rods embedded into her spine and neck that help with her condition.

"Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time," she wrote in the caption. "I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal."

Also that same year, she told Britain’s "This Morning," "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

Clearly, those are words she lives by.