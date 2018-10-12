Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Princess Eugenie of York looked radiant today as she married her long-time love, Jack Brooksbank, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, England.

She wore a stunning dress from British label Peter Pilotto with a full, pleated skirt, a dramatic train, and brocaded fabric woven with symbols of shamrocks, thistles and roses.

Princess Eugenie glowed as she arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Reuters

The entire dress was gorgeous, but the gown’s most meaningful, personal feature was its plunging back. The low-cut design revealed scars from a back surgery she had at age 12 to correct scoliosis, a curvature of the spine.

Princess Eugenie's dress had a low back that revealed her scars from scoliosis surgery. EPA

Princess Eugenie, 28, has been very open about her surgery in the past, and she specifically requested a wedding dress with a low-cut back so that her scars would be visible.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that,” she said in a recent interview with Britain’s This Morning.

What a gorgeous train! AP

The princess, who is a cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, is a patron of charities that help people with scoliosis, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Appeal.

“I had an operation when I was 12 on my back ... it’s a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this,” she told This Morning.

The princess was accompanied by her father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York. AFP/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie also wore a tiara loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth, the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. The stunning headpiece is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds set in platinum, with emeralds on either side.

The happy couple! AFP/Getty Images

Her bouquet included a mix of Lily of the Valley, white spray roses, trailing ivy, baby blue thistles, and myrtle, which is traditionally included in royal wedding arrangements.

The bridesmaids’ flowers reflected the design of the bridal bouquet. Princess Charlotte and the other adorable bridesmaids carried bouquets of Lily of the Valley and spray roses.

The bridesmaids and page boys included Prince George and Princess Charlotte. AP

Both the bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George, wore outfits from British label Amaia Kids.

The mother of the bride, Sarah, Duchess of York, also went for a British designer, sporting a dress created by a local Windsor label, Emma Louise Design.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice waved as they arrived at the chapel. AP

The duchess arrived at the chapel with Princess Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, who served as a maid of honor. Beatrice wore a dress from British designer Ralph & Russo.

Queen Elizabeth also looked festive in a pale blue coat dress and one of her trademark, matching hats. She arrived alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also attended. AP

Meanwhile, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looked stylish as ever as she arrived in a magenta dress by Alexander McQueen, who designed her own wedding gown in 2011. She appeared to be holding her hat against the wind as she and Prince William made their way into the chapel.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived with Prince William. AFP/Getty Images

And Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out in an equally lovely dark blue ensemble by Givenchy, one of her favorite labels.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their way together into the chapel. AFP/Getty Images

A beautiful wedding all around!