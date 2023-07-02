Kourtney Kardashian shares new selfie of baby bump poking out of her T-shirt

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has shared a new glimpse of her growing baby bump on social media.

The 44-year-old reality television star, who is expecting a son with her husband Travis Barker, has been sharing updates about her pregnancy online since announcing it June 16.

On July 2, Kardashian Barker posted a selfie that hinted at how far along she is in her pregnancy.

The Poosh founder shared a photo on her Instagram story of her riding in an elevator as her baby bump poked through the bottom of her T-shirt. She also wore a black trench coat, leggings and platform boots.

A new glimpse at Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy. @kourtneykardash / Instagram

She simply added a black heart emoji over the picture.

Kardashian Barker appeared to be enjoying a weekend trip to Denver, Colorado, with her husband as the rest of her Instagram story showed the couple holding hands in the Mile High City and strolling past the Big Blue Bear statue at the Colorado Convention Center.

His band, Blink-182, has a concert scheduled at Denver’s Ball Arena on July 3.

Barker and his wife, who tied the knot in May 2022, have been gushing about welcoming their first child together on social media. Their experience with in vitro fertilization was documented on the "The Kardashians," and at the start of Season Three, which premiered just a few weeks before her announcement, Kardashian Barker said she and her husband were “officially done” with IVF.

The pair announced their pregnancy news on June 16 with a joint Instagram post that showed Kardashian Barker waving a sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

After seeing the message — which was a nod to a moment in the band’s “All The Small Things” music video — the 47-year-old drummer leapt off the stage and hugged his wife.

Fans could only see a glimpse of her baby bump in the video clip, but “The Kardashians” star fully displayed her stomach in a mirror selfie shared on Instagram June 23.

She posted a carousel of photos that included snaps of her sporting a green micro string bikini.

“Sweet summer,” she wrote in the caption.

The following day, the couple revealed they are having a baby boy.

On June 24, they shared a video from the moment they learned the sex of their baby at a party. Kardashian Barker sat on her husband's lap as the musician started a drum roll before hitting the cymbals. A confetti cannon then projected blue streamers into the sky, confirming they are adding a son to their blended family.

The entrepreneur and her former partner, Scott Disick, share three children together. Barker has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.