Kourtney Kardashian Barker is putting her baby bump on full display.

On Friday, June 22, Kardashian Barker, 44, shared a mirror selfie of herself wearing a green string bikini in what appeared to be a bedroom.

Kourtney Kardashian takes a mirror selfie in a jade colored micro bikini to show off her baby bump. @kourtneykardash / via Instagram

"Sweet summer 🥝🥑🍐🥭," she captioned the Instagram pics.

The mom of three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, also shared photos of some of her little ones playing by the pool as part of her post.

Kardashian Barker's bikini photos come after she asked her followers for pregnancy product advice in one of her Instagram Stories. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself sitting next to a drum set while wearing a mini dress and varsity jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian asks her followers for some advice on products to use while pregnant. @kourtneykardash / via Instagram

On June 18, she had shared a few more snaps of her growing baby bump when she posted some behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy announcement.

In one photo, Kardashian Barker posed in front of her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a sheer top as he held a pair of drumsticks up to her stomach, and in another snap, he appeared to be kissing her belly.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the post.

Barker commented, “God is great.”

For her pregnancy announcement, Kardashian Barker recreated a scene from Barker's 1999 music video “All The Small Things," where someone held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant" at a concert.

While doing the same thing at a recent Blink 182 concert, Kardashian Barker got the attention of her hubby who was playing the drums on stage. Once he noticed her holding up the sign, he immediately jumped off stage to give his wife a hug.

Kardashian Barker's pregnancy comes after she revealed she stopped IVF on Season Three of “The Kardashians" and was "officially done" with the process.

“I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said at the time. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”