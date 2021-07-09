Patrick Mahomes hits the golf course with baby Sterling in precious pic

Get ready for a double dose of adorableness.

Proud parents Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews just shared two new photos of their 4-month-old daughter, Sterling, and each one is sure to have you saying, “Aw!”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a new family photo to Instagram Thursday in which he stands alongside his fiancée, both beaming, while she holds their baby girl in her arms. As for Sterling, who’s dressed in a black T-shirt, yellow shorts and a bright red headband, she looks intrigued by something off-camera and doesn’t flash a smile like Mom and Dad. (But just wait!)

In the caption of the photo, which shows them standing in a scenic locale, Mahomes, 25, wrote, “Family vacation.” But really, it’s more than that. The trio’s vacation is taking place in Stateline, Nevada, where Mahomes is taking part in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

While he was busy hitting the links (and delivering an impressive 347-yard drive) at the charity event, his 25-year-old partner captured the cutest pic of Sterling cuddled up close to her.

Just look at that smile! brittanylane / Instagram

Sterling looks directly into the camera for the second photo of the day, and she flashes a smile so sweet it’s contagious.

“My snuggle girl,” Matthews wrote over the shot she shared to her Instagram story.

Mahomes and Matthews both seem happy to share photos of their little one, who was born in February, but when she first arrived, they were shy about sharing any snaps of her.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," Matthews explained at the time. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Sterling is the couple’s first child. They revealed they were expecting in September of last year. Earlier that same month, the star quarterback proposed to Matthews, his high school sweetheart, following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.