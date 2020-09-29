NFL player Patrick Mahomes and fiancée expecting 1st child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be a dad!

Mahomes proposed to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Lynne Matthews earlier this month, in a romantic set-up inside Arrowhead Stadium.

On Tuesday, Matthews shared a photo of them holding a sonogram picture.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote.

Mahomes shared a cropped version of the picture that zoomed in on the sonogram. He didn't add a caption, apart from a single red heart emoji.

Mahomes, 25, and Matthews, 25, started dating at Whitehouse High School in Texas when Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, the Kansas City Star reported. When they first started dating, Mahomes was still playing safety on the football team and hadn’t yet turned into the standout quarterback we know him as today.

In July, Mahomes agreed to a historic contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs after the team won the Super Bowl last year, the first for the team in 50 years.

He was named the Most Valuable Player following the victory in February, after he rallied his team in the second half to clinch the win.

Earlier this year, Mahomes told GQ that he and Matthews had quarantined together in their recently purchased home with their two dogs.