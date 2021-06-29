Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares pic with baby Sterling during beach vacation

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are enjoying some fun in the sun with their first child.

Matthews, 25, shared several photos of herself, Mahomes and friends on a boat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In one sweet snap, she offered a glimpse at how she's enjoying her time with 4-month-old daughter Sterling while on vacation.

In the picture, which she shared on her Instagram story, the family are all sitting together, with Mahomes and Matthews smiling for the camera. The pair are dressed in swimsuits and cover-ups, while Sterling wears a pastel onesie and large, white bow.

"Just pumpin and momin lol," wrote Matthews, alongside a large heart emoji and a "fam" caption.

Brittany Matthews shared a sweet photo with baby Sterling and fiancé Patrick Mahomes. brittanylynne / Instagram

Later in the day, Matthews shared another photo of herself and Mahomes on the boat.

"Us❤️ & Ster💕," Matthews wrote, even though Sterling wasn't visible in the photo.

In March, Matthews said that she and Mahomes take Sterling "everywhere" they go, even though she doesn't always share the moment on social media.

"(For the people) that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're going to post a photo, she's been with us everywhere we go," Matthews said in a video posted to her Instagram story responding to the well wishes from fans and followers after she gave birth. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

The couple only began sharing photos that featured Sterling's face earlier this month, starting with an adorable family photo shoot. Since then, Matthews has shared several pics of Sterling, including a precious image of Sterling wearing a leopard-print onesie on Father's Day.

