Patrick Mahomes' baby girl grins in precious July 4th photos

The Kansas City Chiefs star and fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrated their baby girl's first Fourth of July in style.
By Scott Stump

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews made sure their baby daughter celebrated her first Fourth of July in patriotic style.

Matthews, 25, shared a pair of adorable photos on Instagram Monday of 4-month-old daughter Sterling Skye decked out in red, white and blue in honor of the holiday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ6wx-mLBPL

"Happy 4th of July❤️💙," Matthews wrote.

Sterling looks festive in a blue headband and a red-and-white striped sleeveless onesie with ruffles, smiling in front of a backdrop of a red blanket and a pair of stars that are red, white and blue.

Matthews also shared a video of Sterling on her Instagram story Monday in which the baby girl appears to be breastfeeding after Matthews hit the gym with Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback and his fiancée have been having a fun summer with their baby girl, who was born in February.

Last month, Matthews shared photos of the couple on a beach vacation with friends on a boat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, including a picture on her Instagram story of them dressed in swimsuits and cover-ups with Sterling in a pastel onesie and white bow.

"Just pumpin and momin lol," Matthews wrote alongside a large heart emoji and a "fam" caption.

Matthews also shared a photo of herself and Mahomes hanging out on a boat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrR3vLLA3M

The couple waited a few months before sharing photos that included Sterling's face, starting last month with a family photo shoot. Mahomes also celebrated his first Father's Day with a sweet photo of him and Matthews holding Sterling.

