See adorable new photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' daughter

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, can't believe how fast the couple's 3-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, is growing.

Matthews posted new images of baby Sterling in an Instagram gallery on Monday, just three days after she and Mahomes gave fans a first peek at their little girl's adorable face.

The latest family photos show the first-time parents posing with their daughter. Two images show Mahomes grinning ear to ear as he stands next to Matthews, who holds baby Sterling in her arms. Of course, Sterling looks extra cute in her pink onesie with a gray-blue bow in her hair.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

A third photo shows Mahomes holding his daughter himself, while a final pic captures Matthews giving Sterling a sweet kiss on her forehead.

"My Family ... A few photos from Sterling's newborn shoot, just looking back at these and thinking how fast time flies," Matthews captioned the shots.

Though the couple — who celebrated their ninth anniversary in March — had been sharing photos of Sterling since she was born in February, they'd always been careful to choose photos that hid their daughter's face.

That all changed late last week when both Matthews and Mahomes posted the very first photos showing baby Sterling in all her cuteness. In those pics, Sterling looked adorable in a tiny black Adidas tracksuit. Some shots even showed the hint of a smile on the little girl's face.

Though Matthews revealed in an Instagram video in March that she was reluctant to share pics showing Sterling's face, the new mom has evidently come around since then.

Fans responded to Matthews' post on Monday to thank her for allowing them to share in the family's joy.

"So much respect for you two keeping her to yourself for as long as you did," one commented. "She’s absolutely beautiful!! Congrats to you two."