Patrick Mahomes' fiancée explains why they haven't shared baby pics yet

Sterling Skye Mahomes made her world debut last weekend, but her parents, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, still haven’t given fans and followers a good look at their new addition.

Other than a brief birth announcement that included a glimpse of the newborn’s tiny hand grasping Mom’s finger, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée have held back from sharing baby pics — and now we know why.

Brittany Matthews shared an update about why she won't share baby pics — yet. Brittanylynne / Instagram

Matthews recently reposted that announcement photo to her Instagram story and explained the couple are taking their time before going public with their daughter’s pics.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," the proud parent wrote. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!”

Until then, she added: “Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

They’re also grateful that they’ve had more minutes with her than they thought they would by now.

"Today was Sterling’s actual due date,” she wrote in Wednesday's post — four days after Sterling’s birth. “Sure glad she came a few days early.”

Mahomes and Matthews, both 25, revealed they were expecting their bundle of joy in September of last year.

Earlier that same month, the star quarterback popped the question to his high school sweetheart following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Sterling is the couple’s first child, she already has some furry siblings with similar names.

Mahomes and Matthews also have two dogs, who have their own Instagram account, named Steel and Silver.