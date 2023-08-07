Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Serena Williams' daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, Olympia, enjoyed a daddy-daughter day recently at Home Depot.

"The 'Home Depot trip with Papa' is a rite of passage," Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, tweeted on August 5, sharing a photo of his cross-armed daughter in the home improvement store. "Unlike my dad, I’ve timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn’t know how good she has it!"

Ohanian added, "My dad was all business when we went to Home Depot usually because we were getting something for the chore waiting back home."

Then, tweeting photos of what appears to be a wooden chest, Ohanian wrote, "It’s time to build."

Now that tennis legend Williams and Ohanian are expecting their second baby, their weekends will look a lot fuller!

Want to know more about this famous family? Here's a cheat sheet.

Who is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena Williams' daughter?

Serena Williams pictured with her daughter Alexis Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic in 2020 in New Zealand. Phil Walter / Getty Images

The little girl, who goes by her middle name, was born on September 1, 2017.

"Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we’re so happy to meet you," Ohanian wrote on Instagram two weeks after the birth. "Our little girl is already mama’s perfect sidekick."

Williams had announced her pregnancy in April of that year by sharing a Snapchat selfie in which she wore a yellow swimsuit during her 20th week of pregnancy.

Giving birth was complicated, Williams wrote in a CNN essay published the following year. After an emergency C-section, Williams suffered a pulmonary embolism (when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lungs, according to Mayo Clinic).

Olympia grew into her mom's adorable "mini me" — she loves playing tennis with her superstar mom, as evidenced in photos posted to her own (parent-managed) Instagram account, with more than 600,000 followers.

In May 2022, Ellen DeGeneres asked Williams to rate her daughter's tennis performance.

“Ummm….” she answered. “Are you asking as a mom or an athlete? I don’t know if I can be objective because I look at her and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s good…’”

“I don’t push her,” added Williams. “She’s 4….She’s alright. I would say she needs to — I’ve seen 4-year-olds that might take her out …”

Fortunately, Olympia has other interests, like her favorite doll Qai Qai, which is available for purchase on Amazon, twinning with her mother, lightsaber battles and cosplaying princesses, as seen during a trip to the Palace of Versailles in France.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced their second pregnancy during the Met Gala on May 01, 2023. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Olympia is also very excited to become a big sister, her parents say.

Everything we know about baby No. 2 ... it's a girl!

Williams and Ohanian announced their second pregnancy ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in May.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned Instagram photos of her and Ohanian dressed for the ball while cradling her pregnant stomach.

Ohanian tweeted that day, "Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister — she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute."

On May 23, Williams uploaded a YouTube video in which she showed her positive pregnancy test and prepared to tell Olympia about her sibling.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out. She was like, ‘Mommy, you’re fat,’” Williams said in the video. “I try not to take it personal ‘cause I’m, like, super into fitness, but I’m, like, ‘Um, am I?'"

While sitting down with their daughter, Williams said, "Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? It turns out I'm not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly."

"Are you kidding me?" exclaimed Olympia, before hugging her mom and racing around the room and flopping on the floor.

"You still gotta help us keep it a secret for one more day, OK?"' said Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams with their daughter Olympia on November 14, 2021. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The couple knew they were taking a risk by telling Olympia early on.

"The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret," Williams said in a May 5 YouTube video tease.

This month, Williams shared YouTube footage of her baby shower and gender reveal celebration, in which she said, "I'm team pink."

“I’m nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy ... I’m very excited. I’m a little nervous," added Williams.

After Ohanian pulled a prank on his wife and daughter, along with their guests, by presenting a "gender reveal" cake with yellow filling, came the real reveal: A drone light show that spelled out the word "Girl."

Ohanian recently told “People“ that he and Williams feel secure about welcoming a new baby into their lives.

“We’re not first-time parents anymore," he told the outlet. "I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life,” he said. “We’re also obviously taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena.”

The baby's name is up in the air.

“After Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena told me we cannot name the next kid Alexis, so I’m out of ideas," Ohanian told People.

“Serena Williams Ohanian Jr., I guess it wouldn’t be a junior, or maybe it could be,” he added. “I don’t know the rules — but we already broke the rules anyway. But yes, we’ve got some names bopping around if it’s a girl. I used ChatGPT to come up with some ideas too, so we’ll see where we go.”