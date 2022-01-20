IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop ways to refresh in 2022 with Jill Martin, Property Brothers

  • Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set

    05:01

  • Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday

    00:37

  • Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell

    06:15

  • Get a first look at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show trailer

    01:23

  • Noodle the pug to star in his own picture book

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Mariska Hargitay: Benson has 'been in love' with Stabler ‘for many a year’

    01:29

  • Netflix releases new photos from Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

    00:31

  • Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    08:59

  • Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams

    04:19

  • How people are overcoming insecurities and bringing sexy back in 2022

    05:31

  • Mariska Hargitay on how she fell for husband on their first date

    04:10

  • Goldie Hawn talks first date with Kurt Russell, MindUp program

    05:27

  • Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress

    06:19

  • Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million

    04:50

  • Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife

    06:21

  • Author C.J. Farley talks meaning behind ‘Zero O'Clock’ book

    03:30

  • Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

    06:22

  • 2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas

    00:32

  • Britney Spears says her father 'enriched himself' with his $6 million of her earnings

    02:40

TODAY

Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia

00:38

Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a video on social media of her engaged in a fun lightsaber battle with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia.Jan. 20, 2022

  • Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set

    05:01

  • Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday

    00:37

  • Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell

    06:15

  • Get a first look at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show trailer

    01:23

  • Noodle the pug to star in his own picture book

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia

    00:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All