Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set05:01
Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday00:37
Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell06:15
Get a first look at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show trailer01:23
Noodle the pug to star in his own picture book01:27
Now Playing
Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia00:38
UP NEXT
Mariska Hargitay: Benson has 'been in love' with Stabler ‘for many a year’01:29
Netflix releases new photos from Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’00:31
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’08:59
Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams04:19
How people are overcoming insecurities and bringing sexy back in 202205:31
Mariska Hargitay on how she fell for husband on their first date04:10
Goldie Hawn talks first date with Kurt Russell, MindUp program05:27
Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress06:19
Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million04:50
Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife06:21
Author C.J. Farley talks meaning behind ‘Zero O'Clock’ book03:30
Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’06:22
2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas00:32
Britney Spears says her father 'enriched himself' with his $6 million of her earnings02:40
Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia00:38
Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a video on social media of her engaged in a fun lightsaber battle with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia.Jan. 20, 2022
Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set05:01
Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday00:37
Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell06:15
Get a first look at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show trailer01:23
Noodle the pug to star in his own picture book01:27
Now Playing
Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia00:38