Serena Williams has given birth to her second child. She announced the news on social media Aug. 22 via a skit featuring her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her oldest child, Olympia.

In a video posted to TikTok, the former tennis star joins the Reddit co-founder as he sits on a couch. Their 5-year-old daughter later sits next to them before Williams excuses herself her a moment.

She returns holding the newest addition of their family. The baby is wrapped in a white blanket. Olympia kisses the baby. Then, a montage of photos plays.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," Williams captioned the post.

The dad of two shared the news on his Instagram, and also revealed the baby's name.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," he wrote. "I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful."

Adira is a Hebrew name that means "strong," per Nameberry.

He shouted his wife out for her efforts carrying and birthing Adira.

"@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT," he said. "Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."