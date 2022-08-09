See Serena Williams’ cutest moments with her daughter, Olympia

Serena Williams is a proud mom of one to her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

On Sept. 1, 2017, the tennis star and the Reddit founder welcomed their daughter into the world. (Olympia's birthday makes her a Virgo, if you're curious). When she was born, her father said in an Instagram post that she was already acting like her "mama’s perfect sidekick."

Over the years, Williams has shared moments from Alexis' childhood, like her forays into tennis (check out that backswing), her visits to the U.S. Open and red carpet, and the moments she's been there for her mom. They even created a popular doll together, Qai Qai.

When Williams announced her retirement from tennis in Sept. 2022 via an essay for Vogue, she cited wanting to grow a family as her primary reason.

Serena Williams sits with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., at a tennis match in 2020. Elaine Thompson / AP

Olympia is ready for a sibling — Williams said her daughter sometimes says she wishes to "be a big sister" under her breath. But for Williams, the choice to step back from her career to focus on family was a difficult one.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," she wrote.

Until now, Williams, who was two months pregnant when she competed in the 2017 Australian Open, had balanced motherhood and tennis. "But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams said. "I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

As for when the Williams-Ohanian family will welcome another little one? Williams shared that she and her husband were already trying for a baby.

“We recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” Williams wrote.

Stay tuned for more — but in the mean time, here are some of Williams' sweetest moments with her little girl.

Olympia has traveled through Europe with her mom and dad over the years

"Just the 3 of us," Williams captioned a photo in front of the Parthenon in 2022.

The family visited Italy when Olympia was a baby.

The mom and daughter take time for tea

Olympia "loves her afternoon tea and cheering for mama," Williams wrote in 2022 .

Williams shows Olympia the proper way to rock a cape

“To know me is to know I love @olympiaohanian and capes,” Williams wrote in a 2022 post.

Mom and daughter twin in black and red or leopard print

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2022, Williams called Olympia her “little twin," and she has the matching outfits to prove it.

And in leopard print

They match in orange dresses and sneakers, too

Olympia defeats her mom in battle

Olympia and Williams make funny faces

"Have you ever wished you could be a child forever?" Williams wrote in an Instagram post from Jan. 2022.

Olympia channels her inner Disney princess

Williams told Ellen DeGeneres in 2022 that Olympia loves princesses.

She once visited Versailles in a Belle costume.

They have a beach day

"Jumpin’ jumpin’ with my best gals," Williams captioned the action shot.

Where does Olympia get it from?

Williams answered in the caption: "From her mama."

Twinning on the court

Future tennis star? Williams said that she won't be Olympia's tennis coach. "I don’t have the patience to teach tennis,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2022.

Cuddling while walking

"Always hanging on momma," Williams wrote in 2019.

Ready for whatever the weather throws at them

Williams captioned the photo of Olympia in a puffy jacket, "When it's spring, but your mama dresses you like it's winter," posted to Olympia's own account.

Olympia knows that she's 'so cute'

At least, based on the shirt she's wearing.

Olympia puts her toes in the ocean for the first time

Williams captured the milestone in a photo posted to Olympia's personal Instagram.

Learning a new language

Williams is fluent in French, per an interview with Fader, and has been teaching her daughter the language from an early age.

The 'mommy and me' pose

Williams takes her daughter on Snapchat

This 2017 photo was one of the first pictures posted to Olympia's personal Instagrams.