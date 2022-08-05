Getting your kids to pose together and smile for photos can be a tall order — just ask Savannah Guthrie!

The TODAY co-anchor was hoping to capture a nice brother-sister pic of her son, Charley, 5, and her daughter, Vale, who turns 8 next week — but her little ones were having none of it.

Savannah, who shares Vale and Charley with husband Mike Feldman, recently posted a series of candid photos on Instagram in which her children appear to be irritating each other to no end.

“just to keep it real — two kids who realllllly didn’t want to take a sweet brother-sister pic together,” Savannah captioned her post, adding the hashtags #iflookscouldkill and #oneachothersnerves.

Savannah Guthrie's children not posing for "a sweet brother-sister pic." Instagram

In one pic, Vale sticks out her bottom lip at Charley, who seems to be focused on something off camera.

Vale's expression was classic. Instagram

In another hilarious snapshot, Vale’s exasperated expression speaks volumes.

Plenty of parents could relate to Savannah’s post.

“This is the most familiar thing I’ve ever seen on social media,” one person joked in the comments.

“The struggle is real,” another commenter wrote.

These aren’t the first adorable photos of her kids Savannah has shared on Instagram. She recently posted a sweet photo of Vale trying on some of her mom’s stylish accessories.

“My girl,” Savannah captioned the photo. “Also, my hat, my sunglasses, my purse 😂.”

Savannah also celebrated Charley’s fifth birthday in December with a series of cute pics on Instagram, with Charley beaming at the camera while wearing dinosaur pajamas and a magenta party hat.

“This raucous joyous firecracker of a boy is FIVE!!” the proud mom wrote in the caption. “Counting candles and my blessings.”