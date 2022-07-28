Savannah shares adorable pic of daughter wearing her hat and sunglasses

Savannah Guthrie's daughter wants to be just like mom.

On Thursday, the TODAY anchor posted a sweet photo to Instagram of daughter, Vale, 7, smiling for the camera.

"My girl," Savannah captioned the pic, featuring a fully accessorized Vale with a cheeky grin.

She continued, "Also, my hat, my sunglasses, my purse."

"She looks so much like you! Precious," one commenter wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Another chimed in, "Adorable! Those curls are beautiful!"

Related: See Savannah’s daughter’s drawing of her mom’s ‘favorite things,’ including matching outfits

It's not the first time this summer Vale — who turns 8 next month —has wanted to be just like her mom.

Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo sported matching swimsuits.

“summer calls for matching swimsuits. Or so says @sarafoster,” Savannah captioned a post, referencing the collaboration between actor Sara Foster and the swimsuit brand, Summersalt, a line of matching suits for the family.

In the photo, Savannah and Vale sported floral blue one piece swimsuits, while husband Michael Feldman and son Charley, 5, wore swim trunks in the same hue.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the family's summer style.

"This is soooo adorable! Your family is beautiful!" one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Love the matching Mom and Daughter! You have a beautiful family."