The early stages of dating are usually filled with getting to know each other, romance and sweet surprises.

For Savannah Guthrie, there was one "very attractive" thing that her husband Mike Feldman did when they first started dating: He fixed her toilet.

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," Savannah told lifestyle magazine Reveal, which was created by "The Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

When asked about whether he had taken on any quarantine home improvement projects, Mike said he's always busy trying something new around the family's home.

"I've explored my DIY limits. I do like to tinker, and there's plenty to tinker with," he said. "But I'm on the brink of taking on things that could result in injury or death."

While Savannah fell for Mike after he fixed her toilet, their kids, Vale and Charley, also know their dad is Mr. Fix It around the house.

"Our kids have a catch phrase, which is 'Daddy can fix it,'" Savannah said. "And it's true. Daddy can fix almost anything."