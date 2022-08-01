Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it

Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday.

The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.

"Realizing you wore your shirt backwards all morning," she captioned the pic, adding the hashtag #Monday.

Savannah poked fun at her fashion mishap on Instagram. @savannahguthrie via Instagram

She posted a second pic that showed her beaming while on the air Monday morning, totally oblivious to her fashion faux pas. "In happier times," she wrote. "Before I realized my shirt was backwards."

Savannah on the plaza, before she acknowledged her fashion faux pas on Instagram. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

In Savannah's defense, the shirt actually looked pretty good worn the wrong way. And, it featured a chic V-neck collar that provided an excellent place to clip Savannah's on-air mic.

This isn't the first time that Savannah went live on the air in backward clothing — and then had a laugh about it on social media.

On Jan. 30, 2020, she poked fun at herself for wearing a dress backward during the broadcast.

Hoda announced to viewers that Savannah was wearing her dress backward during the Jan. 30, 2020, broadcast. Whoops! Zach Pagano / TODAY

At the top of the show, co-anchor Hoda Kotb pointed out that Savannah was wearing the red-and-black dress the wrong way. "I have to point out, I’m sorry, sometimes when you get dressed in the morning — you all know this — things get backwards,” she said.

Savannah explained to viewers that she woke up even earlier than usual to watch her tennis idol Roger Federer play (and lose) against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

"Maybe that’s why I dressed backwards today! I was distracted. I’d been up since 3:30 a.m. watching the match," she said.

She later tweeted pics of herself showing off the tell-tale clothing tag below her chin.

“Put my dress on backwards and didn’t notice til too late to change so now I’m like (choking sound),” she joked.