Savannah and Mike share cute pics of ‘joyous firecracker’ Charley for his 5th birthday

Look out, world! Charley is 5, and his parents couldn't be more excited.
Savannah Guthrie holds son Charley on Oct. 21, 2019.Nathan Congleton / NBC
By Drew Weisholtz

Savannah Guthrie’s little boy isn’t so little anymore!

The TODAY co-anchor and her husband, Mike Feldman, wished their son, Charley, a happy birthday Wednesday when he turned 5 years old.

“This raucous joyous firecracker of a boy is FIVE!! Counting candles and my blessings. Happy Birthday, Charley!!!” Savannah captioned a trio of photos of Charley dressed in dinosaur-themed pajamas and a party hat.

“Happy 5th birthday Charley boy! Wasn’t that long ago your mama was bumping her baby belly into me ;),” former TODAY correspondent Natalie Morales commented.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones wrote.

“🥰🥰🥰 that face,” TODAY contributor Bobbie Thomas commented.

Feldman also got in on the fun, sharing a quartet of photos of Charley sporting his hat and jammies.

“Happy 5th birthday, buddy. May all of your wishes come true,” Feldman wrote alongside four photos of Charley looking overjoyed, including one with big sister Vale in the background.

The resemblance between father and son didn’t go unnoticed, either.

“How Sweet! He looks just like you!” someone wrote.

It’s been quite a year for Charley. In June, he graduated from preschool and returned to school in September with Vale, who turned 7 in August and started second grade this past fall.

The kids also helped their mother celebrate her 10-year anniversary with TODAY in June when they joined their dad to pay her a surprise visit in Studio 1A.

“Now all my dreams came true,” a choked up Savannah said. “Thank you so much. Guys, now my whole family is here!”

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.