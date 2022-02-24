26 mother-son quotes to celebrate the bond of boy moms

Justin Timberlake called his mom his “superhero,” who makes “the best cinnamon sugar toast on the planet.” Patrick Mahomes sweetly announced that his was “the best mom in the game.”

The bonds between sons and their mothers are beautiful, special, and resilient, and there’s no better time to pay tribute to them than on Mother’s Day. If you're looking for mother-son quotes for your Mother's Day card, an Instagram post or Mother's Day brunch, you can't go wrong with these sweet quotes.

Here are some of the most notable, memorable things famous sons — be they writers, presidents or basketball players — have said about their moms.

1. "My mom was tiny, and for most of my childhood she weighed almost nothing and looking back on it, I realize why — because she never sat down to actually eat. She was always getting up and getting food and getting seconds for people. She was never sitting, eating. She was a wonderful loving person." - Al Roker

2. “All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That’s his.” — Oscar Wilde

3. “My mother is an incredibly beautiful woman who has laughed at every single thing my father’s ever said. At a young age, my brother and I understood that if you can make girls laugh, you can punch well above your weight class.” — Seth Meyers

4. “Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.” — Jimmy Fallon

5. “Without you none of this is possible. You are the kindest, gentlest, most loving mother a son could ever ask for. You have taught us what strength really means. Family is everything. We all love you so much.” — Tom Brady

6. “She was my mother, my father, my everything. She put me first. I knew that no matter what happened, nothing and nobody was more important to her than I was. I went without a lot of things, but never for one second did I feel unimportant or unloved.” — Lebron James

7. “No family looks exactly the same. So proud to call both of these ladies ‘Mom.’” — Rob McElhenney

8. “I want to thank you for always being there as a positive force in my life. You are the definition of a perfect woman: the giver, nurturer, caretaker, who exudes grace at all times no matter what obstacles life throws at you.” — Russell Wilson

9. “Thanks mom.” — Nathan Chen

10. “She was the strongest person I ever met.” — Anderson Cooper

11. “A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother’s last true love.” — Denzel Washington

12. “As a son I would say this, she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.” — Prince Harry

13. “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; a mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

14. “Her love for her family and her faith in God somehow gave her the strength not only to go on but to love life without bitterness and instill in all of us a gratitude for every day we have together.” — Stephen Colbert

15. “Everything I am and continue to strive to be is because of you.” — Justin Timberlake

16. “My mother was the one constant in my life. When I think about my mom raising me alone when she was 20, and working and paying the bills, and, you know, trying to pursue your own dreams, I think is a feat that is unmatched.” — Barack Obama

17. Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not. — James Joyce

​​18. “It’s a funny thing about mothers... Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful.” — Roald Dahl

19. “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” — Abraham Lincoln

20. “When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” — Mitch Albom

22. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” — Rudyard Kipling

23. “If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother.” — Booker T. Washington

24. “My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.” — George Washington

25. “My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart—a heart so large that everybody’s joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation.” — Mark Twain

26. “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan

