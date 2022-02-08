30 mom quotes that show moms are the real heroes

There are no superheroes on the planet quite like moms. They're our loudest cheerleaders and biggest support systems, but how often do we tell them just how much they are appreciated?

Whether you are trying to find the perfect mom quote for a celebratory card, or just want to feel a closer connection to the women you love most, there are quotes about motherhood that span centuries.

Here are 30 heartfelt mom quotes that prove there is nothing quite like a mother's love:

30 best mom quotes

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” —Maya Angelou “At the end of the day my most important job is still mom-in-chief.” —Michelle Obama “If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period.” —Rosie Pope “Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not.” —James Joyce “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” —Dorothy Canfield Fisher “Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” —Kate Winslet “It’s the job that I take most seriously in my life and I think it’s the hardest job.” —Debra Messing “I’ve never had more appreciation for anyone in my entire life until I became a mom.” —Chrissy Teigen “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” —Robert Browning “I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” —Oprah Winfrey “There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” —Jill Churchill “I see myself as mom first. I’m so lucky to have that role in life. The world can like me, hate me or fall apart around me and at least I wake up with my kids and I’m happy.” —Angelina Jolie “When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Charley Benetto “The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E. Faust “Once you’re a mom, you’re always a mom. It’s like riding a bike, you never forget.” —Taraji P. Henson “A mother’s love endures through all.” —Washington Irving “The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms.” —Jodi Picoult “I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Mitch Albom “We are born of love; love is our mother.” —Rumi “The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.” —Elaine Heffner “When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” —Sophia Loren “My mom is my hero. [She] inspired me to dream when I was a kid, so anytime anyone inspires you to dream, that’s gotta be your hero.” —Tim McGraw “Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” —Marion C. Garretty “I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” —Lance Conrad “The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children.” ―Karl Lagerfeld “The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.” — Jessica Lange “Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” —Gail Tsukiyama “My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie “A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.” —Tenneva Jordan

Related: