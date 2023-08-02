Kathie Lee Gifford twins with daughter Cassidy on her 30th birthday

Kathie Lee Gifford is having a proud mama moment on her daughter's 30th birthday.

The former TODAY co-host shared a sweet photo on Instagram Aug. 2, smiling beside Cassidy Gifford, who looks like the spitting image of her mother.

"Overwhelmed with love for my precious birthday girl," Kathie Lee Gifford wrote. "I am honored to be her mother and friend."

She then gave a little shoutout to her month-old grandson, writing, "And really happy to be the Bubbe of her precious baby boy, Finn."

The comment section was filled with lots of love and well wishes for the mom-daughter duo.

NBC's Donna Farizan commented three heart-eyed emoji, while another wrote, "Beautiful! I can see both Mom and Dad on her!"

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY," another wrote with a bunch of birthday emoji, adding, "& beautiful picture of the both of you."

After Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda welcomed their son Finn in June, the grandmother penned a heartwarming message to her daughter.

“Cassidy, you and Ben are a wonder," she commented on the birth announcement on Instagram. "The love you have for each other is so beautifully expressed in the way you care for your newborn Finn, who is the best of both of you!” she continued. “Praise our loving LORD Who is the God of family! I am beyond rejoicing with you, and for you!”

Cassidy Gifford captioned the Instagram post, which showed a little baby foot in an adult hand, “Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy.”

In July, Grandma (or rather, Bubbe) Gifford shared a sweet moment in the summer sun with her other grandson, Frankie, who is the child of her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife Erika.

“Heaven…. I’m in heaven!” she captioned the post. “Or as close as I’m going to get to it on this earth! Wishing you all a blessed day.”

Shortly after Frankie made her a grandma, Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on TODAY, telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her new name, “bubbe,” which is the Yiddish word for grandmother.

“I asked her, I said, what’s a good word for a Jewish grandmother?” the former TODAY co-host said, referring to a conversation with a friend who is Israeli. “And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbe.’”

“And it means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherished one,’” she explained.