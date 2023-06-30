Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are now a family of three.

The couple welcomed their first child together June 24. The new mom shared the exciting news on her Instagram and revealed his name: Finn Thomas Wierda.

In the announcement, she shared a sweet photo of her hand against her newborn baby's feet.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from family, friends and followers.

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law, Erika, who is currently expecting her second child, commented, "Little buddy. Love our precious nephew so much."

TODAY's Donna Farizan also shared her congratulations, writing, "Yay!!! Love you!"

Cassidy revealed that she was pregnant in December. At the time, she shared a photo of three stockings on a fireplace. One was white, one was red, and the small one in the middle was both red and white, indicating the addition of a little one to the household.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023,” she captioned the post.

Months later, Cassidy shared a photo of her growing baby bump while at a friend's wedding at Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach.

“Baby’s first wedding & Ben’s first time in the sun,” she wrote, with mom Kathie Lee commenting, “So happy for both of you, I mean all three of you!”

In late June, as she awaited the arrival of her bundle of joy, Cassidy shared another baby bump photo on her due date.

“Happy due date, little one,” she wrote next to a photo of her in a dark blue matching sweat suit as she touched her belly with her hand.

June was a month of celebration for Cassidy and Ben. The pair got married in 2020 and on June 6 celebrated three years of wedded bliss.

“Everything about you is my favorite. Happy 3rd anniversary to my best friend, husband and baby daddy. I love you so much,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two kissing.

Cassidy's baby is the former TODAY co-host's second grandchild. Her son, Cody Gifford, and wife Erika are parents to 1-year-old son Frankie, who is named after his late grandfather Frank Gifford.

Kathie Lee will soon be a grandmother for the third time after Cody and Erika announced that they are expecting their second child.

Last year, Kathie Lee told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager what she wanted to be called as a grandmother, saying she’d rather be called “Bubbalah” or “Bubbie,” Yiddish terms meaning “dearest one” or “cherished one.”

“And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway,” she said. “I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie.”