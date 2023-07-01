Kathie Lee Gifford is so happy for her daughter, Cassidy, and her son-in-law, Ben Wierda.

When Cassidy, announced the birth of her son, Finn, on Instagram, Gifford had the sweetest comment: "Cassidy, you and Ben are a wonder."

"The love you have for each other is so beautifully expressed in the way you care for your newborn Finn, who is the best of both of you!" she continued. "Praise our loving LORD Who is the God of family! I am beyond rejoicing with you, and for you!🙏🏻🐑🎶."

Gifford wrote her touching comment on Cassidy's post that showed her daughter gently holding her newborn son's foot.

The 29-year-old captioned it, "Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy."

After seeing the post, Gifford’s daughter-in-law, Erika, who is currently expecting her second child with Gifford's son Cody, wrote, “Little buddy. Love our precious nephew so much.”

TODAY’s Donna Farizan added, “Yay!!! Love you!”

And Jill Martin, who is a lifestyle contributor on TODAY, said, "Our family has a new member. Baby finn we love you! 😍."

Cassidy shares Finn with her husband, Ben Wierda. In December, she revealed that she was pregnant when she shared an Instagram photo of three stockings on a fireplace, with one being small enough to fit a baby's foot.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she wrote at the time. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023."

In June 2020, Cassidy and Ben got married. The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Michigan and then had a second, bigger celebration in October 2021.

In June, Cassidy and Ben took to Instagram to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The blonde beauty shared a photo of them kissing outside and wrote, "Everything about you is my favorite. Happy 3rd anniversary to my best friend, husband and baby daddy. I love you so much ♥️."