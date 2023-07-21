Kathie Lee Gifford is in grandma ‘heaven’ in sunny new pic with Frankie

Bubbe-hood has Kathie Lee Gifford on Cloud 9.

The former TODAY co-host shared a sunny Instagram post highlighting her latest gig as a grandmother to Frankie. The photo, shared on July 21, shows the 69-year-old beaming as she carries the 1-year-old on her hip.

“Heaven…. I’m in heaven!” Kathie Lee captioned the post. “Or as close as I’m going to get to it on this earth! Wishing you all a blessed day.”

“He looks just like his Dad!” one user pointed out. “Precious!! Being a Grandparent is for sure Heaven on Earth!!”

“Little Frankie is the cutest thing ever,” one fan replied. “You are so blessed to have that cutie.”

“Aww, so precious!!” wrote another. “It’s the best it’s ever gonna get!! I love grandma hood.”

Frankie, who was born in May 2022, is Kathie Lee's first grandchild. His parents are Kathie Lee's son Cody and his wife, Erika.

Soon after his birth, Kathie Lee appeared on TODAY and spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about wanting to be called “bubbe” — the Yiddish word for grandmother.

“I asked her, I said, what’s a good word for a Jewish grandmother?” Kathie Lee explained, recalling a conversation with a friend who is Israeli. “And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbe.’”

“And it means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherished one,’” she added.

Last month was a big one for Gifford in terms of being a bubbe.

The host’s daughter Cassidy welcomed her first child, Finn Thomas Wierda. Gifford celebrated her new grandson with a post on July 14, writing “So blessed to spend the afternoon with my precious little Finn.”

Later this year, her grandchild count is expected to increase from two to three.

Cody and Erika announced in June that they were expecting their second child with a post on Instagram. The post featured a video of Erika’s baby bump and photos of 1-year-old Frankie holding her pregnancy test.

"Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter," the caption read.