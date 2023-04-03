Jenna explains how her daughter’s April Fools’ prank involved their family cat

The Hager and Kotb households weren't short of jokes this April Fools' Day.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on April 3, Hoda Kotb asked her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, what went down with her family over the weekend.

Hager's daughter Mila played a clever joke on her mom, playing off the fact that their cat, Hollywood, had just been spayed.

"She said, 'Uh-oh,' because one of the things the doctor said to look for was vomit," Jenna explained. "I walked in to put her to bed, and this is a good one because I was tired. She scooped out a little peanut butter. She didn't put it on the rug because then I would have been really grumpy. She put it on her bedside table and said, 'Holly got sick.'"

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

However, the 9-year-old didn't completely fool her mom, as Jenna said the glob "smelled a little like peanut butter."

The kids weren't the only ones to pull some pranks, though. Jenna said she told her children that she suddenly had to travel. "But that's so mean," she said.

"Why would you pull out that card?!" a shocked Hoda asked, while laughing.

"It was a beautiful afternoon Saturday here, and everybody was playing in the backyard," Jenna told her. "I said, 'I have bad news. I just got a text. I have to go.'"

The kids reacted, emotionally pleading, "What?"

In addition to Mila, Jenna shares daughter Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3, with husband Henry Hager.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

In Hoda's home, daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, tricked their mom and seemed to have a silly time doing it.

"The kids put tape on the bathroom — like clear tape with the sticky side out," Hoda told Jenna. "Then they went in, and they said, 'We need you! We need you!' And then you went running in and then you got tape on you and they fell out laughing like they had just … they had done it."

"They were like, 'We got you!'" she added.

Jenna then recalled that Mila had a similar tape-inspired trick up her sleeve for her 7-year-old little sister for April Fools' Day.

"Mila actually put tape on Poppy's faucet. I don't know where she read this, but what it makes you do is when you turn it on, it squirts in your face," Hager said with a laugh.