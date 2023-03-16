Hoda and Jenna reflect on consoling their daughters when they feel left out

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are sharing a relatable parenting moment.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 16, the duo talked about their kids and said they both encountered a time recently when one of their daughters felt left out.

The conversation started when Jenna recalled how her middle child, Poppy, 7, reacted when she caught her mom and her older sister, Mila, 9, watching "Enola Holmes" without her.

Jenna explained that she didn't want Poppy to watch the film because it was a "little inappropriate" for her.

"Poppy ran in and said, 'Why would you do this? Why does she get to watch it?' And her heart was broken and I did not know what to do," Jenna explained.

Jenna reluctantly gave in and told Poppy she could watch the film with them. Mila protested, saying, "No, Mom! It's PG-13 and in first grade I wasn't allowed that!"

Jenna said she turned off the TV, which made Mila mad, and laid down with Poppy to comfort her because she remembered feeling that exact same way when she was younger.

"I said, 'Poppy, I know that hurt your feelings.' And she just said, 'I wish I was older. Why did I have to be the baby sister? Why can't I ever get the love? Why can't I ever be seen?'" Jenna recalled.

The "Sisters First" author said she couldn't believe that she made her "precious" daughter feel like she wasn't enough.

At that point, Jenna asked Hoda how moms give every one of their children the attention they deserve. Hoda said that sometimes mothers do "fall short" because it has happened to her before.

Hoda recalled how her 6-year-old daughter, Haley, felt when her younger daughter, Hope, 3, was dealing with a health matter that took most of her attention.

"All the attention is on Hope and Haley wonders too, like, I'm here. Here I am. See me. I need someone to carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope, you know? I feel like there is a lot of that," Hoda said.

However, Hoda noted that there were moments in her life when she didn't exactly feel seen and it made her become a stronger person.

"It's weird," she said, "but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that. You didn't expect to always be seen and heard."