Jenna Bush Hager’s new cat Hollywood is so cute — watch the video reveal

Well, hello Hollywood!

TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager has officially introduced her newest family member, a long-haired tabby with many names but one official one.

“Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her,” she captioned her post, which featured a video of Hager cuddling up to her new kitten.

“Hello, everybody. Meet Hollywood. Do you see why we call her Hollywood?” she asked in the video. “She’s beautiful. But we call her Holly for short. Middle name Wood. Last name Hagar. But last night, she was covered in spaghetti. So we think she’s Italian because the kids kept dropping noodles on her body. So we think her name is Botticelli. Holly Botticelli Hager.”

Hager’s newest family addition joined the family recently after she was gifted by Santa Claus to Jenna’s daughter Mila for Christmas, who has been eager to have a kitten of her since she was 2 years old.

On Jan. 9, Jenna praised her daughter for stepping up to take care of the kitten and becoming “the best cat mother you’ve ever seen.”

“The litter box is in her bathroom: dual toilets,” Jenna explained, adding that her daughter also keeps Hollywood’s food in her room.

She added that despite being tiny, the cat has already created some household chaos.

“Kittens are quite little,” Jenna said, speaking to co-host Hoda Kotb. “And last night before bed, it was around 8 o’clock. Holly could not be found anywhere — Holly was missing,” Jenna continued. “All night long, I was up, ‘Here kitty, kitty, kitty!’ I mean, on the hour every hour.”

She said Mila cried herself to sleep that night and Jenna herself was up all night tossing and turning, worrying about the kitten.

“I mean, I went to bed, but I never fell asleep,” she explained.

Eventually though, Jenna was relieved by the tiny sound of a meow. The cat had gotten trapped inside their pantry.

“She was locked all night long,” Jenna recalled. “But I fed her. I put her in her litter box, I put her on Mila ... she’s so relieved. And I am so relieved.”