Kristen Bell visits new moms and enters 'the splash zone' — watch the video

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kristen Bell is teaching fans about motherhood — in the funniest way imaginable!

The "Bad Moms" star stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday and shared moving highlights from the second season of her ellentube show, "Momsplaining With Kristen Bell."

“It’s basically momsplaining through my lens, through the lens of a mother. How moms see things and it’s not your typical way because the way I see things, they’re dirty and they’re messy and they’re gross and you love them and you hate them and it’s all those things. It’s also very funny," said Bell, who has two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, with hubby Dax Shepard.

Bell, 38, proved her point when she shared sneak peeks from the new six-episode season.

In one hilarious segment, Bell visits a family who'd welcomed twins just hours before. There, the "Frozen" star presents mom Kimberly Patel with a chilly but useful gift.

"This is an ice pack for, I think, you know what ... down there," Bell whispers to Patel conspiratorially.

Bell then reveals a hilariously long list of euphemisms she's given to her own vagina, some too bawdy to mention.

Next comes a touching segment that finds Bell right in a labor and delivery room witnessing new mom Martha Trujillo-Gomez giving birth to her baby girl.

"Push, push, push," the actress chants from Trujillo-Gomez's bedside, where she's squeezed in next to excited family members.

The whole room erupts in cheers once the new bundle of joy arrives.

"You are a warrior," Bell sweetly tells the new mom.

When Bell's video ended, she and DeGeneres welcomed Patel and Trujillo-Gomez to the stage, where Bell thanked the moms for allowing her to be a part of their birth experiences.

"You let me get so up close and personal," she said, before quipping, "I was in the splash zone!"

Watch Bell's special motherhood moments in the videos above!