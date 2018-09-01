Kristen Bell shares the 'serious' reason she wears gloves in the pool

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As we learned from Dax Shepard last month, "The Good Place's" Kristen Bell absolutely hates touching things with the pruney fingers she gets after being in a swimming pool. So she wears gloves while swimming.

But we haven't heard the details from Bell ... until now.

"I would call it a very serious, undiagnosed and yet-to-be-discovered medical condition that tens of people in America might also suffer from," Bell explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday, tongue only partly in cheek.

"I'm not ashamed," said the actress, who has been married to Shepard since 2013. "In my lifetime I want to remove the stigma of the maybe 10 people who also suffer. You are not alone!"

It became a problem when the couple's two children, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, took to the water.

"When we taught our kids to swim the problem arises because when your children are in the pool you need to grab them because they swim ... especially my youngest; [she's] like a bulldog, she just sinks. So I needed to be able to grab her. The problem is, my very serious medical condition makes me want to step back."

While the tone between Kimmel and Bell was lighthearted, the actress's fear clearly was impacting her. Fortunately, one of Bell's friends came through with the gloves, which are meant for scuba divers.

"I was like, sign me up!" the actress said.

