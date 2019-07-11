Kim Kardashian West shared a new photo of her little blessing Psalm on Wednesday.

“I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” Kardashian West, 38, gushed on Instagram. The snapshot racked up more than 5 million likes and tens of thousands of comments. “Lucky,” wrote a smitten Gwen Stefani. BFF and "The Spin Crowd" star Simon Huck added, “Ok this is just too cute."

Kardashian showed off a new photo of Psalm on July 10.

"American's Next Top Model" alum Winnie Harlow noted that Psalm resembles his 17-month-old sister, Chicago, writing "Looking Just like a tanned Chi." it's a sentiment Kardashian West agrees with as she tweeted in May that "he’s also Chicago’s twin."

Psalm’s siblings North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, are just as enamored with their baby brother. Kardashian West wrote on Twitter that "everyone loves him so much" and in June, she posted an Instagram photo of Saint sweetly cradling Psalm’s face.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed Psalm via surrogate in May, only two weeks before celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

To commemorate the marriage milestone, Kardashian West shared a throwback photo from their lavish Italian nuptials. “5 years ago today I married my best friend,” she wrote.

In late May, the KKW Beauty founder took to Twitter to rave about Psalm’s easy disposition. “I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all my babies so far,” she revealed.

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

That’s why Kardashian West’s mom, Kris Jenner, thinks Psalm’s name suits him perfectly. As Jenner told Entertainment Tonight, “The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible. I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."