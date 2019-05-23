Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 1:49 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child to the world two weeks ago, and just days later, they revealed his name: Psalm West.

Now grandmother Kris Jenner has opened up about what inspired his sweet name.

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star told Entertainment Tonight.

And she believes the name is a particularly fitting choice for the baby boy, who was born via surrogate.

"I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel," she said of Kim and Kanye's joy over adding another child to their family. "He's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

Psalm's arrival follows three other blessings for the family — big sister North, 5, brother Saint, 3, and 1-year-old sister Chicago.

Jenner, 63, who's grandmother to 10 children in total, had one more thing to say about the newest member of the brood: "He's just adorable."

Which means he's a fine match for all his siblings.

Or as Psalm's mother put it in his birth announcement, "He's here and he's perfect!"