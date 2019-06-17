Sign up for our newsletter

Kim Kardashian West is showing some love for her boys.

On Monday, the reality star and aspiring lawyer posted a photo of her sons, Saint and newborn Psalm.

"My boys," she captioned the photo, which features her holding Psalm, who was born last month via surrogate, while Saint, 3, leans in close as he touches the baby's head with his hands.

Kardashian West, 38, and husband Kanye West have four children.

She is no stranger to posting pictures of her kids. This past weekend, her oldest child, daughter North, turned 6, so the proud mama shared a series of photos of her.

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!" Kardashian West wrote.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West had a little fun when she posed daughter Chicago, 1, alongside her cousins, True and Stormi.

"A True Chicago Stormi," she captioned it.

True is the daughter of Kardashian West's sister Khloé Kardashian, while Stormi is the daughter of half-sister Kylie Jenner.