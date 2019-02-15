Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 15, 2019, 7:24 PM GMT By Rheana Murray

Winnie Harlow just accomplished one of her biggest dreams.

The model recently shared that she's been named one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2019 rookies.

"I'm just here chilling on the ground, super excited because I am the new SI rookie!" she shouts in a playful video the magazine shared on Instagram. "Let's go get champagne!"

In another video, she called Sports Illustrated an "iconic and legendary brand" and explained that she's long looked up to the women who appear in the magazine.

Harlow is best known for appearing on "America's Next Top Model" and also gained attention when she walked in a Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The 24-year-old Canadian has vitiligo, a condition that causes pigment loss in random patches on the skin. But Harlow has often said that the disease doesn't define her, even one time calling out a newspaper for labeling her a "vitiligo sufferer." Last year on Instagram she wrote, "The only thing I'm suffering from are your headlines and the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty!"

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a couple sneak peeks from their recent photo shoot with Harlow in the Bahamas.

"Welcome to the family!" the brand wrote on Instagram.

While there's still a ways to go in terms of inclusivity, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has taken small steps toward better representation of real women in recent years. In 2016, it featured a 56-year-old woman in its annual issue and, before that, famous curve model Ashley Graham appeared as one of the issue's rookies, or new models. Last year, Olympian Aly Raisman took part in a powerful nude photo shoot for the magazine.

The Swimsuit issue will be out in May.