Carson Daly and Gwen Stefani go way back ⁠— and there's pics to prove it.

The TV host and radio personality shared an old snap on Instagram circa the mid-90s of the "Hollaback Girl" singer on his afternoon radio show at the time.

“It’s pretty crazy that I’ve known @gwenstefani since 1995,” Daly wrote in the caption. “Here she’s on my afternoon radio show in San Jose, Ca. #TragicKingdom was released in Oct that yr. Now, almost 25 yrs later we work together @nbcthevoice She is the realist, sweetest, most talented & just down right coolest person I know. Grateful for our friendship. @blakeshelton You got a keeper my brother!”

Daly has been the host and executive producer of NBC’s “The Voice” since its first season debuted in 2011. During that time, the coaches have varied from year to year, with Gwen Stefani joining the team of talented celeb judges for seasons 7, 9 and 12 and as a part-time adviser for seasons 8 and 10.

“The Voice” brought together Stefani and her now partner Blake Shelton. The two began dating a year after the “Hollaback Girl” singer joined the judges' panel alongside Shelton, Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams. After rumors swirled when their chemistry on the show was too much to deny, the couple went official in November of 2015 and have been together ever since!

Daly even spoke about the news with his fellow TODAY anchors when it broke in a broadcast.

"C'mon! I'm a loyal guy," he told several of TODAY’s anchors. "I didn't know."

Throughout the years, Daly has had many career highlights, including hosting MTV’s “Total Request Live” from 1998 through 2003. In 2002, “Last Call with Carson Daly” began airing, his own venture in the late night talk show world.

Its first episode debuted during Grammys week and Alicia Keys was the first ever musical guest.

“I wanted a late-night show that felt like it was happening late at night, and I wanted to feature great guests, important conversations, killer music, and if at all possible, alcohol,” Daly said of his late-night show. “And like that, yes, ‘Last Call’ was born.”

After 2,000 episodes, “Last Call” aired its final show on May 24, 2019, so Daly could take more time to focus on his family. Lilly Singh, a YouTube sensation, is taking over Daly’s time slot in September with her show “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”

Even still, it looks like Stefani and Daly will continue to work together, over two decades later!

Stefani will be returning to “The Voice” as a coach for the newest season, replacing longtime coach, Levine, after 16 seasons in the chair and taking a seat next alongside partner Shelton.