Kelly Clarkson explains why life is 'insane' with her kids while quarantined

Sure, she’s a superstar singer with a hit talk show, but Kelly Clarkson is also like any other parent trying to juggle her life during the quarantine.

Clarkson, who’s mother to daughter River, 5, and son Remy, 4, as well as husband Brandon Blackstock's two kids from a prior marriage, said the experience is “insane.”

“Nine times out of 10 my kids are losing it ‘cause they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time. It’s super fun,” she joked with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Thursday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“And I’m cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things. It’s the most insane thing ever, honestly. And I drink a bit of wine, but we’re hanging in there, so it’s good.”

The Grammy winner, who released her new song, “I Dare You,” on Thursday, says the track has the “perfect message” for what we’re experiencing right now.

“In all seriousness, it is funny with the kids and it is hard doing the teaching and all those kinds of things, but it can be depressing, this kind of isolation,” she said. “It can be a little dark for everyone and there’s a lot of uncertainty. We felt like the message before the pandemic, we thought it was a globally connecting environment, the message, but now even more so.”

These are challenging times for Clarkson, 37, who says she has been tested in ways she never has before.

“I’m like Jenna, and my mom is like that, too. Patience isn’t a virtue that I hold. I like to stay passionate," she said.

"I make jokes and I smile a lot and everything, especially with my show, too, ‘cause we’re doing ‘The Voice’ and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ but it is a very hard thing for such an extrovert that is used to living a schedule every day, there are lots of us that are so used to certain schedules and, like, man, just being trapped and not supposed to be around people is a very kind of damaging thing to your psyche.”

The "Since U Been Gone" singer also says she continues to work on her talk show while addressing issues of how to do scheduled live episodes of “The Voice.”

“There’s a lot going on right now as far as how to do it all.”

“Everybody’s making the best of the situation,” she added.