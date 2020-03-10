Jenna Dewan welcomes son with fiancé Steve Kazee — see the sweet pics

Jenna Dewan has welcomed a son with fiancé Steve Kazee!

Both parents announced the happy news Tuesday on Instagram by sharing black-and-white photos of their baby boy — whose name is Callum Michael Rebel Kazee — moments after he arrived on March 6.

Dewan, 39, posted a photo of herself cradling little Callum in her hospital bed. "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," she gushed.

Proud dad Kazee, 44, shared an adorable shot of his hand embracing his newborn son's tiny hand. "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child," wrote the Tony Award-winning actor.

It's the first child for Kazee and the second child for Dewan, who shares daughter Everly, 6, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February, five months after Dewan announced she was pregnant. The "Step Up" star revealed the news by sharing an intimate photo of her and Kazee kissing.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart," she wrote next to the photo, which also showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring.

Kazee posted the same pic, along with a loving message for his bride-to-be. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he wrote. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Congratulations, Jenna and Steve!