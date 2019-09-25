Congratulations to Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee!

The couple, who've been dating for the past year, are expecting their first child together. Both confirmed the news on Instagram Tuesday evening.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," wrote Dewan, who has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

"@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

This will be the first child for Kazee, who shared kind words for Dewan on Instagram.

"I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with," he wrote.

Dewan and Tatum parted ways in April of last year after nearly nine years of marriage. Following their amicable separation, the 38-year-old actress and dancer stressed that her heart remained open to another relationship.

"I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself," she explained in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other."

As for Kazee, 43, he opened up earlier this year about just how fortunate he feels to have found Dewan.

"Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life," he wrote in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram. "Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other."