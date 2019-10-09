Jenna Dewan is sharing the lessons she learned from her journey of a painful divorce from Channing Tatum to a bright future with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The dancer and actress spoke with People magazine about enduring the end of her nine-year marriage to find love again and start a family with Kazee, 43, an actor with whom she is expecting a child.

Jenna Dewan has opened up about the aftermath of her divorce from Channing Tatum and finding love with new boyfriend Steve Kazee. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"It was a hard journey of growth and change,” Dewan said. "Ultimately now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it."

Dewan, 38, who hosts the Fox dating show "Flirty Dancing" and stars in the new Netflix series "Soundtrack," shares daughter Everly, 6, with Tatum.

"We’re all aware that it’s a new normal, we’re all getting used to it," she said. "You can still have a relationship and just because the forms change as to who you are to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we had or that we shared all those years."

The couple announced their divorce in spring 2018, ending a relationship that began when they first met on the set of the 2006 movie "Step Up."

"I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me," she said. "It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan."

Dewan and Kazee have been dating for the past year and are now looking forward to their first child after announcing the pregnancy news last month.

"You would never expect your life to take a turn the way it does," she said. "But embracing it and starting fresh and figuring out what you want in life and what means a lot to you and what’s meaningful, what is going to make you happy.

"I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want and I’m happy about this new chapter. I’m in a place of joy."

Kazee opened up earlier this year about his own journey in finding love with Dewan.

"Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life," he wrote in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram. "Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other."