Over the weekend, Jenna Dewan celebrated her growing baby bump while enjoying a unique beauty treatment made just for expectant mothers.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old "Step Up" star shared a selfie on Instagram while trying out a hydrating sheet mask. But this wasn't a face mask — Dewan was showcasing a mask that's specifically made for pregnant bellies from the company Hatch. According to the brand, it supposedly hydrates the skin and aids in minimizing the appearance of stretch marks.

"Can you spot the 😉," Dewan captioned the photo of herself, referring to the tiny winking eye on the mask that can be spotted if you look closely at the pic. The mirror selfie shows Dewan posing in a lacy black bralette, while the belly mask completely covers her pregnant tummy.

If you've never heard of belly facials, you're not alone. This specific treatment has only been around for about two years. The Hatch website describes the product as a facial for your belly and says using the mask is the "ultimate self-care mama moment" to be used during pregnancy and postpartum. Like many other sheet masks on the market, it contains ingredients like aloe and collagen.

Dewan got engaged to boyfriend Steve Kazee last month, after first announcing her pregnancy in September.

Kazee, a 44-year-old Tony award-winning actor, is getting ready to become a dad for the first time, while Dewan shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan has been glowing throughout her second pregnancy, especially in a photo she posted to Instagram following her engagement.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart ❤️," she wrote on Feb. 18, celebrating her love for Kazee with an intimate photo featuring the two of them kissing. It also shows off her stunning diamond engagement ring.

Kazee posted the same photo to his Instagram, along with a sweet message for the soon-to-be mother of his first child.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he wrote. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The next day, Dewan posted pics from her surprise "blessingway," a spiritual baby shower. The event included a blessing circle with her friends and a wand-making craft session for kids in attendance.

Dewan is due later this month.