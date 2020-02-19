Jenna Dewan announces engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee

Sign up for our newsletter

Jenna Dewan announced on Tuesday night she is engaged to her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart,” the dancer and actress wrote on Instagram, with a heart emoji.

The gorgeous engagement photo also showed off the diamond ring.

Kazee posted the same picture to his Instagram with his own sweet message.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he wrote. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Kazee is the soon-to-be father of Dewan’s second child.

Dewan also has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. Tatum and Dewan split up in 2018.

Dewan also has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. Tatum and Dewan split up in 2018.

The baby will be Kazee’s first — something he’s been excitedly sharing with his social media followers since they announced the pregnancy.

“I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” he wrote in September.